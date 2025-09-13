11:02
Bishkek teams win prizes in beach volleyball at Issyk-Kul Games

Teams from Bishkek performed successfully at the 24th International Issyk-Kul Sports Games of the CIS and SCO countries, held under the motto «Asia — Region of Cooperation and Peace». The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The men’s team from the capital took first place in the beach volleyball competition. Among women under 35, Bishkek’s team secured second place, while athletes from the city’s Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve took third place at the tournament.

Nine teams from China, Russia, and neighboring countries took part in the competitions.
