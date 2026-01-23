11:01
Kyrgyz women’s volleyball team to compete at Asian Nations Cup for first time

The women’s national volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Nations Cup for the first time in the country’s history. The Volleyball Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The historic qualification was made possible thanks to the team’s high international ranking. Over the past two years, the women’s national team has won the Central Asian Volleyball Association tournament twice. It currently ranks 62nd in the world and 10th in Asia.

The Asian Nations Cup features 12 of the continent’s top teams — the seven best teams from last year’s tournament, with five additional teams qualifying based on rankings.

The tournament will be held from June 6 to 14 in the Philippines. Teams will first be divided into two groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Final Four. The remaining teams will compete for places 5 through 12.
