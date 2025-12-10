Nurgazy Kokcholokov appointed Vice President of Volleyball Federation

Nurgazy Kokcholokov has been appointed Vice President of the Volleyball Federation of Kyrgyzstan. Elmurza Satybaldiev, head of the sports organization, announced it at the opening ceremony of the President’s Cup.

He introduced the newly appointed Vice President and recalled that he previously served as Chairman of the Volleyball Federation’s refereeing panel. Nurgazy Kokcholokov also officiated the semifinal match of the Asian Volleyball Championship in the central zone. Kyrgyzstanis had never previously officiated at a tournament of this level.

Urmat Sydykbekov has been appointed head of the refereeing panel. In October, he was awarded the title of International Volleyball Referee.