Kyrgyzstanis play 2 matches at Beach Volleyball World Championships in Mexico

The women’s beach volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan played its second match at the World Junior Championship in Mexico. The International Volleyball Federation website says.

The U21 tournament kicked off on October 15 in Puebla, with 32 teams participating.

Early in the morning, the Kyrgyz team, consisting of Roza Rasulbek kyzy and Aiturgan Aitbekova, played a second-round group stage match against the Netherlands. The game ended 2-0 in favor of the European team.

In the first round on October 16, the Kyrgyzstan’s team played against Australia and lost 0-2.

In the final group stage match, Rasulbek kyzy and Aitbekova will play against the Egyptian team.