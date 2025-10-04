Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan

The women’s volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan won its first game at the International Tournament in Uzbekistan. The Volleyball Federation announced on social media.

According to the federation, the final round of the group stage of the CAVA Women’s Championship 2025 took place on October 3.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team played against Tajikistan and won 3-0.

The national team finished third in the group stage and will now play a match for bronze medal. Their opponent will once again be Tajikistan.

This match will take place on October 5.