Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Championship

Beach volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan will participate in the World Championship for the first time. The National Olympic Committee reported.

According to it, the women’s beach volleyball team of the Kyrgyz Republic (U21) made it to the World Championship for the first time in history.

The team of Roza Rasulbek kyzy and Aiturgan Aitbekova, led by coach Karina Kim, is among the teams that will participate in the tournament in Mexico from October 15 to 19.

The Kyrgyz athletes were able to score the necessary rating points and, for the first time in the history of Kyrgyz volleyball, made it to the final round of the World Championship.

Earlier, Roza Rasulbek kyzy and Aiturgan Aitbekova participated in the qualifying round of the Olympic Games in Paris and got into the main draw, where the top 8 strongest teams of Asia played.
