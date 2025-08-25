16:18
Wildlife monitoring conducted in Naryn Nature Reserve

Another expedition organized by the staff of the Naryn State Nature Reserve, together with eco-volunteers of the public association OSI Panther, was successfully completed. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Within the framework of the expedition, wildlife monitoring was conducted and camera traps installed in 2024 were checked. In the coming days, unique photographs of rare and protected animals captured by camera traps will be published.

Naryn State Nature Reserve was founded in 1983. Its main goal is to preserve the natural complexes of the Central Tien Shan, as well as the protection and restoration of rare species of animals and plants.

Today, the area of ​​the reserve is 105,519 hectares. The following biological diversity has been recorded on its territory:

• mammals — 26 species;

• birds — 104 species;

• fish — 3 species;

• reptiles — 4 species;

• amphibians — 1 species.

The diversity of insects has not yet been fully studied.

The following species of animals listed in the Red Book of Kyrgyzstan live in the reserve:

• mammals: snow leopard, manul, lynx, brown bear, deer, maral, mountain sheep, Siberian weasel;

• birds: golden eagle, saker falcon, bearded vulture, black vulture, lesser spotted eagle, eagle owl, peregrine falcon, long-eared owl, snowcock and Himalayan vulture.

In addition, more than 600 species of plants grow in the reserve.

This expedition was an important step in the study and protection of wildlife, as well as in raising the environmental awareness of society.
