18:24
USD 87.45
EUR 101.62
RUB 1.08
English

French wildlife photographers visit Besh-Aral Nature Reserve

A group of French wildlife enthusiasts conducted a photo expedition to Besh-Aral State Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main goal of the expedition was to assess the unique biodiversity of the Besh-Aral State Nature Reserve in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region, promote Kyrgyzstan’s wildlife in the Western Tien Shan at the international level, gather information on the state of local biodiversity, and contribute to the development of ecotourism.

Reserve staff provided the participants with the necessary equipment, conducted safety briefings, and ensured compliance with regulations to avoid disturbing the wild animals.

The photographs taken during the expedition will be used to promote Kyrgyzstan’s nature internationally.
link: https://24.kg/english/347975/
views: 157
Print
Related
Wildlife monitoring conducted in Naryn Nature Reserve
Kanybek Tumanbaev tells about upcoming changes in Karakol Nature Park
Chon-Alai Nature Park to appear in south of Kyrgyzstan
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
Car with weapons detained in Chon-Kemin Nature Park
Land of Karakol nature park returned to state
UNESCO mission announces threats to Central Asian nature reserves
Red-listed animals in Khan-Teniri park. Rare photos
Ecologists concerned about gold mining, HPP construction in Besh-Aral Reserve
Number of argali grows to 2,500 in Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold
21 October, Tuesday
18:18
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
18:11
SCNS detains customs inspectors of Bishkek FEZ
17:25
Arsenal of weapons confiscated from former police officer in Mailuu-Suu
17:09
Unpaid fines to block driver’s license and property registration
17:04
French wildlife photographers visit Besh-Aral Nature Reserve