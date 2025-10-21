French wildlife photographers visit Besh-Aral Nature Reserve

A group of French wildlife enthusiasts conducted a photo expedition to Besh-Aral State Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main goal of the expedition was to assess the unique biodiversity of the Besh-Aral State Nature Reserve in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region, promote Kyrgyzstan’s wildlife in the Western Tien Shan at the international level, gather information on the state of local biodiversity, and contribute to the development of ecotourism.

Reserve staff provided the participants with the necessary equipment, conducted safety briefings, and ensured compliance with regulations to avoid disturbing the wild animals.

The photographs taken during the expedition will be used to promote Kyrgyzstan’s nature internationally.