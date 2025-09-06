Kochkor to receive 900 million soms for new hospitals, sports complex and park

Kochkor district will receive 900 million soms for infrastructure development. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev announced during a working visit to Naryn region.
In addition, 100 million soms are allocated for the creation of additional conditions at Ormon-Khan stadium. The same amount is allocated for the complete reconstruction of a 5-hectare park.
Kamchybek Tashiev instructed local authorities to begin implementing projects as soon as possible and ensure the quality of the work performed.