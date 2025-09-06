Kochkor to receive 900 million soms for new hospitals, sports complex and park

Kochkor district will receive 900 million soms for infrastructure development. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev announced during a working visit to Naryn region.

He inspected four large facilities that will be renovated using the allocated funds. Thus, as part of the reconstruction of the district family doctors center, it is planned to build two new four-story buildings and a dormitory for doctors. At least 500 million soms will be allocated for these purposes.

In addition, 100 million soms are allocated for the creation of additional conditions at Ormon-Khan stadium. The same amount is allocated for the complete reconstruction of a 5-hectare park.

Another 200 million soms will be allocated for the construction of a modern sports complex on the basis of the district sports school.

Kamchybek Tashiev instructed local authorities to begin implementing projects as soon as possible and ensure the quality of the work performed.