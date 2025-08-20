Government accelerators: Adylbek Kasymaliev awards number of civil servants

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed gratitude to a number of representatives of state bodies following the implementation of reforms within the framework of the Government Accelerators program.

Simplification of the procedure for obtaining a medical certificate required for a driver’s license;

Simplification of the procedure for obtaining a special permit for the transportation of large-sized and heavy cargo;

Simplification of the processes of medical and social examination, rehabilitation and habilitation for persons with disabilities through digital solutions;

Simplification of the process of issuing construction permits.

As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported, within the framework of this program, reforms were carried out in four areas:

«Each reform carried out makes a significant contribution to the development of the state. Our main goal is to show our citizens the results of changes in real life today. Someone’s hard work, dedication and responsibility is behind each change. The teams worked together, demonstrated efficiency and achieved their goals,» the head of the Cabinet said.