President awards winners of competition for teaching staff

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov awarded the winners of the annual republican competition for teaching staff of preschool and general education organizations. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that caring for the future of the republic is a sacred duty that lies on everyone, from the country’s leadership to every parent.

«Today we have gathered at an event dedicated to awarding the winners of the «Best Teacher of the Year» and «Best Educator» competitions. These competitions are aimed at worthy recognition of the work of our teachers, implementation of personnel policy aimed at improving the quality of the educational process through the dissemination of advanced pedagogical ideas, as well as identifying talented and creative teachers, who possess effective methods and modern educational technologies,» he said.
