President of Kyrgyzstan awards entrepreneurs with medals and titles

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On presenting state awards of the Kyrgyz Republic» aimed at encouraging citizens and companies that have made a significant contribution to the development of the country’s economy. More than 20 business representatives were awarded medals, honorary titles and certificates, the press service of the head of state reported.

Dank Medal for contribution to the economy was awarded to:

  • Ravshan Abdurakhimov (Salikh LTD, Alamedin district) — for development of the manufacturing sector;
  • Shailoogul Mailieva (Prod Impex LLC, Bishkek) — for her contribution to food security;
  • Nurgul Malabaeva (Ak-Kuu OJSC, Sokuluk district) — for leadership in the agricultural sector;
  • Akylbek Mamatov (Alfa Oil LLC, Bishkek) — for development of the energy sector;
  • Askarbek Mametzhanov (ALAIKU Organics LLC, Kara-Suu district) — for promotion of organic production;
  • Suyundyuk Kadyrov (Kant-Sut LLC, Issyk-Ata district) — for his contribution to the dairy industry;
  • Azamat Osmonbaev (Alfa Oil Extraction Plant LLC, Issyk-Ata district) — for development of processing technologies.

Honored Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan:

  • Nurbek Abdrakhmanov (Kaindy-Kant OJSC, Panfilov district) — for development of construction industry;
  • Rysgul Akimzhanova (Bai Elim Company LLC, Bishkek) — for her contribution to the agro-industrial complex;
  • Erlist Akunbekov (Bai Dyikan LLC, Bishkek) — for supporting farms;
  • Denis Gaivoronsky (Kulikovsky Confectionary LLC, Bishkek) — for development of the food industry;
  • Myrzabek Orumbayev (Adal Azyk LLC, Issyk-Ata district) — for the promotion of quality food products;
  • Turatbek Ukubayev (Atalyk Group CJSC, Issyk-Ata district) — for long-term contribution to agribusiness.

Honorary certificates were awarded to:

  • Pavel Dekhtyarev (Kant Cement Plant OJSC) — for development of industry;
  • Pavel Kochergin (Umai Group LLC, Bishkek) — for investments in infrastructure projects;
  • Kudretilla Mamatov (Nookat Almasy Agricultural Complex, Bishkek) — for contribution to horticulture;
  • Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers CJSC — for sustainable development and social responsibility.
