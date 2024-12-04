11:10
Daiyrbek Orunbekov awarded ‘Tree of Friendship’ gold medal

Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Daiyrbek Orunbekov was awarded the gold medal «Tree of Friendship» of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and Mir Interstate Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITRC). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The award ceremony took place in Moscow as part of a meeting of the Board of Directors and the Interstate Coordination Council of Mir ITRC. The award was presented by the Secretary General of the Council of the IPA CIS Dmitry Kobitsky and the Chairman of Mir ITRC Radik Batyrshin.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov was awarded for his significant contribution to the formation of the information space of the Commonwealth of Independent States, coverage of the CIS activities and strengthening interstate cooperation.

The gold medal «Tree of Friendship» symbolizes the recognition of the importance of objective and timely information for the development of constructive dialogue and allied ties within the Commonwealth.
