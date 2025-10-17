21:53
Cabinet Chairman presents awards for contribution to electoral reform

A ceremony of presenting state awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to reforming Kyrgyzstan’s electoral system was held at Yntymak Ordo complex in Bishkek. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the Dank Order to Chung Jin-bok, President of the South Korean company Miru Systems, and a Certificate of Honor to Tilek Shygai, the company’s representative in Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that Kyrgyzstan is consistently implementing modern technologies that ensure the transparency and integrity of elections, including a biometric voter registration system and automatic ballot boxes.

He noted that Miru Systems’ technologies proved their reliability and accuracy during last year’s elections, and that cooperation with the Republic of Korea contributes to the further strengthening of democracy and the digitalization of the electoral process.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed confidence that the partnership with Korean specialists will continue and will become an important step in the development of a fair and modern electoral system in Kyrgyzstan.
