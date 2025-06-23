11:56
Kyrgyzstan shortlisted for Wanderlust Travel Awards

Kyrgyzstan has been shortlisted for the Wanderlust Travel Awards in the category «Most Desirable Emerging Destination». The Tourism Development Support Fund reported.

Voting is open until October 17, and supporters can cast their votes for Kyrgyzstan here.

The winners will be announced on November 5, 2025 during an awards ceremony at the National Gallery in London.

In 2020, Kyrgyzstan received the Gold Award, taking first place in the same category based on the votes of readers of the international Wanderlust Travel Magazine.

Wanderlust Travel Magazine is the UK’s leading travel publication, covering adventure, cultural, and special travel. It is published 10 times a year.
