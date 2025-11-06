13:21
USD 87.45
EUR 100.46
RUB 1.08
English

Aktan Arym Kubat's film Kara Kyzyl Sary wins UNESCO award

Aktan Arym Kubat’s film Kara Kyzyl Sary has won the UNESCO Cultural Diversity Award at the APSA Awards. The film’s producer, Altynai Koichumanova, announced.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 28 in Gold Coast, Australia, as part of the 18th APSA Awards.

The APSA Awards, established in 2007 with the support of UNESCO, FIAPF, and the Australian Government, recognize the outstanding achievements of filmmakers from more than 70 countries in the region, which represents approximately half of the world’s film industry.

The APSA is often referred to as the «Asian Oscars» for its high international profile and the scale of its professional community. Today, the APSA Film Academy comprises over 1,380 leading directors and filmmakers, including winners of Cannes, the Berlin Film Festival, the Golden Globe, and Oscars.

The UNESCO Cultural Diversity Award is awarded to films that promote the preservation and development of cultural traditions and address humanistic and socially significant themes.

This isn’t Aktan Arym Kubat’s first APSA victory: his film Esimde won the Grand Jury Prize in 2022.

Kara Kyzyl Sary is based on a short story by writer Topchugul Shaidullaeva. Filming took place in Batken region. The story centers on the life of carpet weaver Turdugul, a craftswoman with a profound inner world. Her art—the ancient craft of weaving—reflects the lives and personalities of the people for whom she creates carpets. The film explores themes of love and moral choice within the family, and also raises issues of migration and everyday life in the republic’s border regions.
link: https://24.kg/english/349901/
views: 87
Print
Related
OTS Secretary General welcomes decision to proclaim World Turkic Language Day
Kyrgyz National University awarded Order of Manas of III Class
Cabinet Chairman presents awards for contribution to electoral reform
CPJ names winners of International Press Freedom Awards 2025
UNESCO to host first International Conference dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov
Government accelerators: Adylbek Kasymaliev awards number of civil servants
Kyrgyzstan to host International Animation Festival ToonDook
First feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan shortlisted for Wanderlust Travel Awards
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
6 November, Thursday
13:04
Russia to increase preferential diesel supplies to Kyrgyzstan by 100,000 tons Russia to increase preferential diesel supplies to Kyr...
12:56
Aktan Arym Kubat's film Kara Kyzyl Sary wins UNESCO award
12:27
Smog covers central part of Bishkek and northern residential areas
12:14
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in USA
12:01
Corruption scheme uncovered at Construction Ministry and Emergencies Ministry