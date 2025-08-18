16:06
USD 87.44
EUR 102.13
RUB 1.09
English

Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Activist Beknazar Aitaliev arrested until September

The coordinator of the people’s movement Transformation Beknazar Aitaliev was remanded in custody until September 6 in the pretrial detention center No. 1 in Bishkek. Human rights activist Timur Makhmudov told 24.kg news agency.

The activist is accused of calls for active disobedience to the legal demands of government officials and mass riots (Part 3, Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic).

On August 7, at a press conference, residents of contour 172nd of the residential area, including Beknazar Aitaliev, asked President Sadyr Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev to suspend the chaotic demolition of individual housing buildings covered by the land amnesty.

Demolition of fences and business facilities began on August 5 in Kok-Zhar residential area in Bishkek in the 172nd contour, which is located near the intersection of Akhunbaev and Dostoevsky streets.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that there are 209 completed residential buildings and 85 foundations, 78 unfinished buildings and 13 business facilities — a service station, a workshop, shops — in the residential area. He asked residents who built their houses illegally to return the land to its original state.
link: https://24.kg/english/340048/
views: 123
Print
Related
Deputy prison head arrested for stealing products for prisoners in Moldovanovka
Suspect of fraud committed in another country detained in Bishkek
Suspects of illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Bishkek
Five Kok-Zhar residents who blocked road released under travel restrictions
Extortion of $10,000 from foreign investor: Detainee placed in detention center
Organizer of road blocking in Kok-Zhar detained
SCNS foils $10,000 extortion attempt against foreign investor
Munarbek Saipidinov accused of sale of state land brought to Kyrgyzstan
Officials suspected of illegal sale of land detained in Chui region
Kok-Zhar residents block road during demolition: Five people detained
Popular
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
18 August, Monday
16:04
Doctors from Russia to consult patients in Bishkek Doctors from Russia to consult patients in Bishkek
15:54
14-year-old Bayastan Sydykov makes sensation at Chess Tournament
15:46
Deputy prison head arrested for stealing products for prisoners in Moldovanovka
15:34
Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about large-scale transformations in Balykchy
15:19
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov reaches final at U20 World Wrestling Championship