Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to improve qualifications of migrant workers

Kyrgyzstan and South Korea will expand cooperation in the labor market, improving the qualifications of migrant workers, their working conditions, and strengthening the protection of the rights of Kyrgyzstanis abroad. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This topic was discussed by the head of the ministry, Ravshanbek Sabirov, with the chairman of the committees in the government structures of the Republic of Korea, John Engil. The parties also considered opportunities for expanding employment and job placement for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in Korea.

John Engil declared his readiness to deepen cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of labor migration, as well as to support projects aimed at creating new jobs for Kyrgyzstanis.
