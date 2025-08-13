Criminal case opened following death of citizen at police station

A criminal case has been opened in connection with the death of citizen M.A. at police station No. 1 of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district in Bishkek on August 9, 2025. The Leninsky District Prosecutor’s Office initiated the case under Part 2, Clause 4, Article 338 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (abuse of power). The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The investigation has been assigned to the Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for Bishkek.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered, and all necessary investigative procedures are being carried out under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The 25-year-old man died while in police custody in Bishkek.