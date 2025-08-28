First criminal case for intentional transfer of bank card opened in Bishkek

The first criminal case for the intentional transfer of a bank card has been opened in Bishkek. A lawyer Sherdor Abdykaparov posted on social media. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the information.

The first criminal case has been opened under Article 209-1 «Intentional transfer or sale to third parties of electronic means of payment, a virtual asset wallet or a SIM card» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the ministry, on August 11, a resident of Bishkek A.A. filed a statement with the police. He reported that unknown persons in one of the commercial banks, under the pretext of selling USDT cryptocurrency, seized his funds in the amount of 850,000 soms and disappeared.

The applicant transferred the money via a QR code to an account registered to Zh. uulu M., 19. It was established that he gave his bank card and access to Internet banking to unknown persons for a fee.

He was detained and taken to the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A preventive measure in the form of electronic surveillance was applied to him.