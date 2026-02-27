15:25
Quarrel in Chaldovar ends in death: Man stabs his neighbor

Police officers in Chui region detained a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in the village of Chaldovar. According to the press service of the regional police department, the incident was reported at 1.06 p.m. on February 26.

The investigative team that arrived at the scene discovered the body of a 67-year-old village resident in a residential building. According to preliminary reports, a quarrel broke out that morning between the homeowner, 50-year-old Sh.R., and his neighbor, T.I., while drinking together. During the argument, Sh.R. stabbed him in the thigh. The victim died from blood loss.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 130 «Causing grievous bodily harm» of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code. The suspect was detained under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Forensic examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.
