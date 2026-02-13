14:05
USD 87.45
EUR 103.90
RUB 1.13
English

Pervomaisky District Court sets preventive measure for Case 75 defendants

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has determined preventive measure for the defendants in the so-called «Case 75.»

Kursan Asanov, Aaly Karashev, Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev, Emil Uzakbaev, and Bekbolot Talgarbekov will be held in pretrial detention until April 10.

Earlier, a number of public figures and officials appealed to President Sadyr Japarov and the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, urging them to immediately initiate new presidential elections. The document was signed by 75 people.

Shortly thereafter, investigative authorities began summoning all signatories for questioning, and several were detained. Pretrial proceedings have been registered under Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Organization of mass riots).
link: https://24.kg/english/361892/
views: 46
Print
Related
Kyrgyz lawyers demand criminal case against former wife of Dmitry Bivol
First criminal case for intentional transfer of bank card opened in Bishkek
Criminal case opened following death of citizen at police station
SCNS opens criminal case against former speaker of Nookat City Council
Case initiated against officials of military unit in Batken region
Criminal cases initiated against brick factories in Chui region
Garage owners clash with police, criminal case initiated
Almost 28,000 criminal cases opened in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2024
Customs officers to be able to investigate criminal cases in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal case opened against private employment agency in Bishkek
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
13:56
Pervomaisky District Court sets preventive measure for Case 75 defendants Pervomaisky District Court sets preventive measure for...
12:52
Land plot expanded for RCA Living, Bishkek to receive over $1 million
12:22
150 more lives saved: MES of Kyrgyzstan summarizes its 2025 performance
12:12
Emergencies Ministry: Fog expected in Bishkek and Chui region
12:08
Suspect in illegal drug trafficking detained in Chui region