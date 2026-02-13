Pervomaisky District Court sets preventive measure for Case 75 defendants

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has determined preventive measure for the defendants in the so-called «Case 75.»

Kursan Asanov, Aaly Karashev, Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev, Emil Uzakbaev, and Bekbolot Talgarbekov will be held in pretrial detention until April 10.

Earlier, a number of public figures and officials appealed to President Sadyr Japarov and the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, urging them to immediately initiate new presidential elections. The document was signed by 75 people.

Shortly thereafter, investigative authorities began summoning all signatories for questioning, and several were detained. Pretrial proceedings have been registered under Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Organization of mass riots).