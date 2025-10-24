16:30
Kyrgyz lawyers demand criminal case against former wife of Dmitry Bivol

Lawyers in Kyrgyzstan have sent appeals to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting that Ekaterina Bivol, the former wife of boxer Dmitry Bivol, be held criminally liable for inciting ethnic hatred. They announced this on social media.

Earlier, Ekaterina Bivol posted a video on social media showing her driving a car and making offensive remarks about people of various nationalities.

Many users condemned her behavior, stressing that her comments contradict the principles of respect and tolerance.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stated that a pre-investigation check has been launched and relevant expert examinations have been scheduled. The ministry emphasized that such actions are unacceptable and reminded citizens of the importance of adhering to moral and legal norms.
link: https://24.kg/english/348438/
views: 132
