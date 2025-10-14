Body of 13-year-old girl found in residential building in Balykchy

The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a residential building in Balykchy. The Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the press service, on October 10 at approximately 00.21 a.m., the Department of Internal Affairs received a report that the body of a girl born in 2012 had been found in a residential building in Balykchy.

The report was registered. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene. Investigative actions have been conducted.

The parents of the deceased stated they had no claims against anyone.

It was previously reported that on October 8, a seventh-grade student died in Balykchy after drinking vinegar.