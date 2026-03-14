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Details of death of deputy head of Bailiffs Service in Chon-Aryk reported

New details have emerged regarding the death of Kubanychbek Kapalov, deputy head of the Bailiffs Service under the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, whose body was found in a car in the village of Chon-Aryk.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department, on March 13, 2026, a report was received via the 102 service line stating that a gunshot had been fired inside a vehicle parked near one of the banquet halls on Kozhomberdiev Street.

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Deputy head of Bailiffs Service found shot dead in car in Chon-Aryk
An investigative team from the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district immediately arrived at the scene. During the inspection, the body of a man born in 1981 with a gunshot wound was found inside a GAC vehicle. It was later established that the deceased was Kubanychbek Kapalov, who served as deputy head of the Bailiffs Service under the Prosecutor General’s Office.

During the examination of the scene, police seized an Izh-18 12-gauge shotgun, 13 cartridges, a spent shell casing, two mobile phones (an iPhone 15 and a Redmi), as well as a suicide note and other evidence.

According to preliminary forensic findings, the deceased had a gunshot wound to the chest area. A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the exact nature and extent of the injuries.

According to preliminary information, the man may have taken his own life due to debt obligations.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 128, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigative actions are ongoing, law enforcement agencies work to establish all the circumstances of the incident.
link: https://24.kg/english/365987/
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