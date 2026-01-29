Two small children die in Bakai-Ata housing estate

The bodies of two previously missing children—a nine-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy—were discovered around midnight in Bakai-Ata housing estate in Bishkek.

Earlier, their parents appealed on social media for help in the search. It was reported that the children went out for a walk around 5 p.m. and never returned home. Neighbors, relatives, and residents of the area joined the search.

At approximately 9 p.m., police and emergency services arrived at Bakai-Ata housing estate and began search and rescue operations. Closer to midnight, the children’s bodies were found in a nearby water reservoir. Preliminary reports indicate drowning as the cause of death.

According to local residents, the children often visited this water reservoir, including to skate on the ice. They claim the body of water was previously used as a slag disposal site, which could pose an additional hazard.

Law enforcement officers worked at the scene. The necessary forensic examinations have been ordered, the circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated, and a preliminary investigation is underway.

Police urge parents to be especially attentive to the safety of their children and not to leave them unattended, especially near potentially dangerous objects.