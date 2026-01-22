14:54
Infant dies in Uzgen after cuts made on his back

A one-and-a-half-month-old boy died in Uzgen district of Osh region after cuts were made on his back. Territorial hospital confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to medical staff, the child was hospitalized on the night of January 21 in critical condition with post-hemorrhagic shock and severe bleeding.

«The parents took the boy to traditional healers who made cuts on his back. His hemoglobin was 45, while the normal level is 110–120. Unfortunately, we were unable to save the baby. It is unknown how many days these cuts were being made. The incident was immediately reported to the local police department,» hospital spokesperson said.
