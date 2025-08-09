President calls on Kyrgyzstanis to protect pastures

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov drew attention to the problem of pasture depletion in Kyrgyzstan on Facebook.

He noted that pasture seeding has not been carried out since the 1970s, while vehicles and machinery driving onto pasturelands trample the soil and create chaotic tracks.

«We have been reseeding pastures for 4-5 years now. However, it is impossible to seed all pastures in a single year. It will take at least 15-20 years, because the land where the seeds are sown must rest for a year or two without grazing livestock. The livestock population has also increased significantly,» the head of state wrote.

He called on Kyrgyzstanis to avoid damaging pastures and green meadows with vehicles and to stay on main roads.

In a video attached to the post, Japarov, speaking at a meeting with residents, also urged people to learn to protect pastures themselves and to teach visiting tourists to do the same.