Agriculture Ministry to sow tons of grass seeds to prevent pasture degradation

This autumn, Kyrgyzstan’s pastures will be sown with 173 tons of grass seeds. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the measure aims to prevent land degradation on grazing areas, support livestock breeding development, and improve the fodder base. A total of 50 million soms has been allocated from the republican budget for this purpose.

Following a tender, contracts were signed with the companies Seeds-Agro and Karina-Agro. The seeds include awnless brome, wheatgrass, meadow fescue, and sainfoin.

Kyrgyzstan has 8.9 million hectares of pastures, of which 139,400 hectares have been degraded.