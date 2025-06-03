MES helps shepherds staying on snow-covered pastures in Naryn region

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan (MES) provided an update on the situation in Arpa and Ak-Sai valleys of At-Bashy district, Naryn region, following heavy snowfall on June 1.

According to the ministry, the situation is stable. Rescue teams delivered hay to the pastures.

Due to worsening weather conditions, one shepherd managed to descend from the mountains with a flock of 1,500 sheep. However, several other shepherds remain in the highlands.

MES reported that the snow cover in Arpa currently reaches 20–25 centimeters, while in Kyndy Pass and Ak-Sai Valley — 15 centimeters.

The situation is under control of the relevant services. There is contact with the shepherds. Kazybek and Kara-Suu rural administrations are providing assistance with machinery and fuel.