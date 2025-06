A heavy snowfall was registered in Naryn region yesterday, June 1. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the 112 service received a message that a shepherd got stuck on Arpa pasture due to a sharp change in weather and heavy precipitations. Six more people were on Ak-Sai pasture at the time. All of them received first aid from rescuers and border guards.

The head of Kazybek village delivered hay for the animals to the herders.

The ministry reported that snow also fell on the 537-544th kilometers of Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway on June 1. The snow cover reached 15-20 centimeters, which created difficulties for transport. A grader was used to clear the road.