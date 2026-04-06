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401,000 hectares of pastures placed under restoration regime in Kyrgyzstan

A total of 401,000 hectares of pastures in Kyrgyzstan have been placed under a restoration regime. The announcement was made during a symposium on the implementation of the national Zhashyl Muras campaign in mountainous areas, held in the city of Manas.

According to Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Rustam Baltabaev, the campaign, initiated by the president, has become a key tool for restoring degraded lands and ensuring sustainable development of mountainous territories.

The work is being carried out within the framework of the Five-Year Development Program for Mountain Regions (2025–2029).

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, fruit trees have been planted on more than 11,960 hectares across the country, while over 400,000 hectares of pastureland have been placed under restoration.

The key priorities remain:

  • efficient management of water and land resources;
  • development of modern irrigation infrastructure;
  • expansion of organic production and the export potential of the regions.
link: https://24.kg/english/369039/
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