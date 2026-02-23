16:07
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.14
English

100 aiyl okmotu to receive $100,000 grant each for pasture improvement

In Kyrgyzstan, 100 aiyl okmotu (local government bodies) will each receive a $100,000 grant to improve pasture conditions. Tamchybek Tuleev, head of the Agricultural Projects Implementation Unit under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology and Environmental Protection of Parliament.

According to him, there are 230 aiyl okmotu in the country in total.

«As part of the project, 100 aiyl okmotu were selected through a competitive process to receive $100,000 in grant funding for effective pasture management. At the same time, the state receives these funds from donors in the form of a loan. Of the $100,000, at least $70,000 will go directly to pasture restoration, while $30,000 will be allocated for additional measures aimed at reducing the burden on pastures. For example, this could include establishing additional livestock feed production workshops. If there is sufficient feed, livestock will spend less time grazing on pastures,» Tamchybek Tuleev said.

He noted that the current condition of pastures is alarming.

«It is necessary to take urgent measures to restore them. To this end, we are implementing projects in this area with the support of donors,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/363169/
views: 123
Print
Related
New method for assessing pasture condition developed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to establish state pasture enterprise
Agriculture Ministry to sow tons of grass seeds to prevent pasture degradation
President calls on Kyrgyzstanis to protect pastures
MES helps shepherds staying on snow-covered pastures in Naryn region
Shepherd gets stuck on pasture due to snowfall in Naryn region
3.5 billion soms to be allocated for restoration of degraded pastures
Illegally provided pastures returned to state
Emergencies Ministry to limit livestock grazing and impose fines
Cabinet of Ministers approves Pasture Development Program for 2024-2029
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan
All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
23 February, Monday
15:32
Kyrgyzstan self-sufficient in six of nine key food products Kyrgyzstan self-sufficient in six of nine key food prod...
15:26
100 aiyl okmotu to receive $100,000 grant each for pasture improvement
15:17
Sadyr Japarov reveals Shirshov's role: Main thing is benefit to state
14:30
Transition to 12-year schooling: Natural Sciences textbooks published
14:27
773 villages in Kyrgyzstan planned to be provided with drinking water in 2026