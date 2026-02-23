100 aiyl okmotu to receive $100,000 grant each for pasture improvement

In Kyrgyzstan, 100 aiyl okmotu (local government bodies) will each receive a $100,000 grant to improve pasture conditions. Tamchybek Tuleev, head of the Agricultural Projects Implementation Unit under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology and Environmental Protection of Parliament.

According to him, there are 230 aiyl okmotu in the country in total.

«As part of the project, 100 aiyl okmotu were selected through a competitive process to receive $100,000 in grant funding for effective pasture management. At the same time, the state receives these funds from donors in the form of a loan. Of the $100,000, at least $70,000 will go directly to pasture restoration, while $30,000 will be allocated for additional measures aimed at reducing the burden on pastures. For example, this could include establishing additional livestock feed production workshops. If there is sufficient feed, livestock will spend less time grazing on pastures,» Tamchybek Tuleev said.

He noted that the current condition of pastures is alarming.

«It is necessary to take urgent measures to restore them. To this end, we are implementing projects in this area with the support of donors,» he added.