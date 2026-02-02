New method for assessing pasture condition developed in Kyrgyzstan

A special methodological guide has been developed for the rapid assessment of pasture condition throughout Kyrgyzstan. Natalia Kilyazova, head of the Pasture and Forage Department at the Kyrgyz Research Institute of Livestock and Pastures under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, announced.

According to her, the methodology was developed jointly with Kyrgyzpasture, the Institute of Pastures and Forage, and the Pasture Management Veterinary Service. The key indicators include vegetation condition, signs of degradation, the spread of weeds and shrubs, and rockiness.

Assessing one pasture plot takes 30-40 minutes and allows for an accurate assessment of its condition.

The research results showed that the pastures of the Suusamyr Valley are generally in good condition and are considered pastures with rich vegetation. However, active growth of the Caragana (Altygana) shrub has been observed in some areas. Local residents initially brought attention to this problem.

Experts tested chemical and mechanical methods of combating caragana. The use of low-toxicity glyphosate-based herbicides on fenced, level areas yielded positive results. When the shrubs are destroyed, forage vegetation is preserved and, if the pasture is given a rest period, it recovers within one year. Mechanical methods are also used, including uprooting the shrubs and then sowing perennial grasses.

The ministry emphasized that measures to combat caragana are targeted and do not harm the ecosystem. Pastures should be dominated by forage grasses, as caragana impedes free grazing of livestock and poses a safety threat. Work in this area will continue to preserve pastures and prevent degradation.