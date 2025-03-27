14:28
Illegally provided pastures returned to state

The Land and Water Supervision Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan revealed the illegal provision of a land plot in the form of a pasture of 6.17 hectares by Datka aiyl okmotu in Kara-Suu district of Osh region.

In accordance with Paragraph 4 of Article 4 of the Land Code, pastures cannot be transferred to private ownership or lease, and the requirements of the Regulation «On the procedure for registration and issuance of documents certifying rights to a land plot» have also been violated. As a result, 6.17 hectares of illegally transferred pasture lands were returned to the state.
