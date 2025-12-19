Kyrgyzstan plans to establish state pasture enterprise

The Veterinary, Development of Livestock, Pastures and Feed Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic plans to pilot a Concept for Pasture Management in the Kyrgyz Republic in Naryn region. It was said in a report of the Deputy Director of the Service Ishenbek Almambetov, delivered at a seminar «Improving the Condition of Pastures and Their Rational Use.»

Pasture lands are a key agricultural resource in Kyrgyzstan, particularly for livestock farming. In Naryn region, which has the country’s largest pasture areas, the risk of pasture degradation has increased in recent years due to harsh climatic conditions, high-altitude terrain, and growing pressure on pastures. In this context, the new concept is aimed at ensuring sustainable and efficient use of pasture resources.

The concept’s objectives include sustainable pasture use in Naryn region, reducing degradation processes, restoring pasture resources, and increasing livestock productivity, which is expected to improve the socio-economic conditions of the rural population. The concept is based on the principles of sustainability, community-oriented governance, transparency, scientific grounding, and digitalization.

As part of the concept, it is also proposed that 100 percent of revenues from pasture fees be allocated exclusively to the development of the pasture sector, and that a specialized legal entity be established—a state pasture enterprise or a special pasture fund. This mechanism is intended to ensure financial independence, targeted use of funds, transparency, and sustainable management.