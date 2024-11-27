16:24
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.83
English

Emergencies Ministry to limit livestock grazing and impose fines

First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Mambetov told about the measures being taken to combat pasture degradation caused by excessive livestock population growth.

He noted that, as part of cooperation with the forest service, it is planned to expand forest areas and regulate the number of animals grazing on forest fund pastures.

There are about 500,000 conventional heads of livestock in the country. Forestry pastures can only support 250,000. Excessive livestock population creates excessive pressure on the land, leads to deterioration of the grass cover and increases the risk of mudflows, as the land loses its ability to retain water.

To solve the problem, the authorities are planning a mass tree planting. At least 300 hectares of forest were planted in 2023, and work will continue this year. In particular, 300 hectares will be planted in Toskool-Ata forestry area in the south of the republic, and another 200 hectares will be planted together with Jalal-Abad region administration. In these areas, the soil is being prepared and holes are being dug to ensure better water retention, and the trees will be planted in the spring.

In addition, Azamat Mambetov emphasized that the ministry will monitor the livestock population and impose fines for exceeding the permissible number. In the future, the Ministry of Emergency Situations plans to more strictly regulate the livestock population in order to prevent further deterioration of the pastures. The official did not announce the size of the fine.
link: https://24.kg/english/312416/
views: 75
Print
Related
Emergencies Ministry plans to purchase 80 units of engineering equipment by 2025
MES of Kyrgyzstan introduces AI to prevent bursting of high mountain lakes
Emergencies Ministry and Montana National Guard discuss cooperation issues
Rescuers from seven countries undergo training in mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to buy another Airbus helicopter
Cabinet of Ministers approves Pasture Development Program for 2024-2029
Rescuers of Emergency Situations Ministry receive new equipment
Department of Emergencies Ministry in Jalal-Abad receives 3 new pickup trucks
Weeds destroy forage grasses on Suusamyr pastures
Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations receives new office equipment
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
15:57
Emergencies Ministry to limit livestock grazing and impose fines Emergencies Ministry to limit livestock grazing and imp...
15:47
Cabinet proposes to name highest peak in Talas region Bakai-Ata
15:03
Two floating solar power plants to be built at Toktogul HPP
14:59
AI technologies introduced in two prison colonies in Kyrgyzstan
14:48
Uchkun prints over 285,600 textbooks for schools in Kyrgyzstan