Sadyr Japarov discusses cable car projects with head of Doppelmayr

On August 8, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with Michael Doppelmayr, Chairman of the Board of the Austrian-Swiss Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group. The press service of the President reported.

The meeting was held as part of an official event to mark the start of construction work on Ala-Too Resort project in Jyrgalan gorge.

The company is currently implementing cable car construction projects in Ala-Archa Nature Park in Chui region and at Ala-Too Resort ski cluster in Issyk-Kul region.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the progress of the joint projects, emphasizing the importance of adhering to construction timelines and ensuring high quality work.

President Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the new facilities will become major tourist destinations, attracting both local residents and foreign guests.

Michael Doppelmayr, in turn, thanked for the trust and emphasized the company’s readiness to ensure a high level of project implementation in accordance with international standards.