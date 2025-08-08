19:03
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov discusses cable car projects with head of Doppelmayr

On August 8, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with Michael Doppelmayr, Chairman of the Board of the Austrian-Swiss Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group. The press service of the President reported.

The meeting was held as part of an official event to mark the start of construction work on Ala-Too Resort project in Jyrgalan gorge.

The company is currently implementing cable car construction projects in Ala-Archa Nature Park in Chui region and at Ala-Too Resort ski cluster in Issyk-Kul region.

Related news
President of Kyrgyzstan shares details of Ala-Too Resort cluster construction
During the meeting, the sides discussed the progress of the joint projects, emphasizing the importance of adhering to construction timelines and ensuring high quality work.

President Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the new facilities will become major tourist destinations, attracting both local residents and foreign guests.

Michael Doppelmayr, in turn, thanked for the trust and emphasized the company’s readiness to ensure a high level of project implementation in accordance with international standards.
link: https://24.kg/english/338987/
views: 178
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan shares details of Ala-Too Resort cluster construction
President launches construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster
Ala-Too Resort cluster: All land plots put up for auction sold
Cable way planned to be built in Bishkek by 2028
Austrian company to build cable car at Three Peaks ski resort
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
8 August, Friday
17:54
Sadyr Japarov discusses cable car projects with head of Doppelmayr Sadyr Japarov discusses cable car projects with head of...
17:42
Use of contraceptives declines in Kyrgyzstan
17:25
Alaman Ulak Federation established in Kyrgyzstan
17:04
Erkin Mambetaliev sentenced to 9 years in high-security prison
16:55
President of Kyrgyzstan shares details of Ala-Too Resort cluster construction