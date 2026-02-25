11:52
Cableway station construction in Jyrgalan ahead of schedule

Construction of a cableway station is underway at the ski cluster in Jyrgalan, the press service of Ala-Too Resort OJSC reported.

According to the company, the work is progressing ahead of schedule.

The facility is being built using the Doppelmayr D-Line technological system, which combines chairlifts and surface lifts. This solution will allow skiers of different skill levels to be served simultaneously on a single line.

The station is designed to withstand heavy snow and wind loads typical of mountainous terrain and will be equipped with panoramic panels.

Austrian company Doppelmayr is serving as the general contractor for the project.
link: https://24.kg/english/363487/
views: 113
