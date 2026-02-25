19:39
USD 87.45
EUR 103.10
RUB 1.14
English

Ala-Too Resort to build four more cableways in Jyrgalan with Doppelmayr

Ala-Too Resort and Doppelmayr have signed a contract to build four more cableways at Jyrgalan resort. The document was approved by Valery Yashin, Head of Doppelmayr Russia and CIS Division, and Zharkynbek Maksutov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC.

The new contract continues a large-scale project to create a modern ski resort in Issyk-Kul region. Under the first agreement, signed in 2025, two main cableways are being built. Their commissioning is scheduled for May 2026.

According to the document signed today, installation of four more cableways in Jyrgalan will be completed by the end of 2026. By December, the total length of cableways will be over 8 kilometers, and the length of ski trails will reach 46 kilometers.

First phase of resort development

As Valery Yashin noted, in addition to implementing infrastructure projects, specialists have developed a master plan for the comprehensive development of Jyrgalan starting in 2025.

It outlines the first phase of the project, which includes not only the cable cars but also the associated infrastructure. In 2026, extensive work will begin on the mountain to create a full-fledged service complex. The goal is to ensure that tourists receive a level of service comparable to leading global destinations as early as in December.

Modern technologies and international experience

According to company representatives, the equipment being installed at the resort is among the most advanced solutions in the industry.

About 60 percent of Doppelmayr’s projects are carried out in high-altitude areas. The company operates in 96 countries worldwide, and this project will be its first in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/363568/
views: 141
Print
Related
Cableway station construction in Jyrgalan ahead of schedule
Ala-Too Resort project draws interest from UAE Royal Sheikh Mansour
Cabinet expands powers and land base of Ala-Too Resort project
Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao go freeride skiing in Jyrgalan
State companies to receive incentives for construction of Ala-Too Resort
Chinese investors show interest in building Ala-Too Resort
Ala-Too Resort state enterprise transformed into JSC with 100 % state stake
Ala Too Resort construction: Road repairs to ski cluster begin
Sadyr Japarov discusses cable car projects with head of Doppelmayr
President of Kyrgyzstan shares details of Ala-Too Resort cluster construction
Popular
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
President: After reform, SCNS will become a true special service like former KGB President: After reform, SCNS will become a true special service like former KGB
Kyrgyzstan Taekwondo ITF Cup kicks off in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Taekwondo ITF Cup kicks off in Bishkek
25 February, Wednesday
18:50
Turkish company AKPLAS to invest in irrigation systems plant in Kyrgyzstan Turkish company AKPLAS to invest in irrigation systems...
18:43
Ala-Too Resort to build four more cableways in Jyrgalan with Doppelmayr
17:39
Over 100 pawnshop licenses revoked in Kyrgyzstan over five years
16:17
Damirbek Davlyanov appointed First Deputy Mayor of Manas
16:14
Cabinet expands Tunguch online school with Olympiad and language courses