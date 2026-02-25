Ala-Too Resort to build four more cableways in Jyrgalan with Doppelmayr

Ala-Too Resort and Doppelmayr have signed a contract to build four more cableways at Jyrgalan resort. The document was approved by Valery Yashin, Head of Doppelmayr Russia and CIS Division, and Zharkynbek Maksutov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC.

The new contract continues a large-scale project to create a modern ski resort in Issyk-Kul region. Under the first agreement, signed in 2025, two main cableways are being built. Their commissioning is scheduled for May 2026.

According to the document signed today, installation of four more cableways in Jyrgalan will be completed by the end of 2026. By December, the total length of cableways will be over 8 kilometers, and the length of ski trails will reach 46 kilometers.

First phase of resort development

As Valery Yashin noted, in addition to implementing infrastructure projects, specialists have developed a master plan for the comprehensive development of Jyrgalan starting in 2025.

It outlines the first phase of the project, which includes not only the cable cars but also the associated infrastructure. In 2026, extensive work will begin on the mountain to create a full-fledged service complex. The goal is to ensure that tourists receive a level of service comparable to leading global destinations as early as in December.

Modern technologies and international experience

According to company representatives, the equipment being installed at the resort is among the most advanced solutions in the industry.

About 60 percent of Doppelmayr’s projects are carried out in high-altitude areas. The company operates in 96 countries worldwide, and this project will be its first in Kyrgyzstan.