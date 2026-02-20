Cabinet expands powers and land base of Ala-Too Resort project

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to several resolutions regulating the implementation of the state-significant project Ala-Too Resort, which is being developed in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region.

The adjustments are related to the transformation of the state enterprise Ala-Too Resort into a joint-stock company. Accordingly, legal terminology and procedures governing the use of land plots designated for the construction of the tourism cluster have been updated.

The Cabinet clarified the definition of the balance holder, expanded the authority of land commissions, and formalized a mechanism allowing land plots to be replaced for auction winners in cases where development is impossible due to objective technical constraints.

Land plots located in Ak-Suu district will be transferred to Ala-Too Resort JSC for free and indefinite use for the construction of infrastructure for an all-season tourism cluster.

The resolution enters into force on the day of its official publication.