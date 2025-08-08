President of Kyrgyzstan shares details of Ala-Too Resort cluster construction

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov launched the construction of a large-scale Ala-Too Resort ski cluster in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the head of state reported.
According to the press service, the project will cover Jyrgalan, Boz-Uchuk, and Ak-Bulak and will become the largest year-round ski and ecotourism cluster in Central Asia. It is planned to lay about 250 kilometers of ski tracks, install modern cable cars with a length of 4 kilometers, build an ethnic village, wellness centers, hotels, and make 4,000 parking spaces.
According to the president, construction will comply with international environmental standards, and the complex will be able to operate for up to seven months a year.
During the event, Sadyr Japarov presented state acts for land plots for the construction of hotels and tourist facilities.