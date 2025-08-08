President of Kyrgyzstan shares details of Ala-Too Resort cluster construction

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov launched the construction of a large-scale Ala-Too Resort ski cluster in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to the press service, the project will cover Jyrgalan, Boz-Uchuk, and Ak-Bulak and will become the largest year-round ski and ecotourism cluster in Central Asia. It is planned to lay about 250 kilometers of ski tracks, install modern cable cars with a length of 4 kilometers, build an ethnic village, wellness centers, hotels, and make 4,000 parking spaces.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the first phase of the resort, the ski area in Jyrgalan, will be operational as early as in 2026. For the convenience of tourists, a four-lane road will be built from Karakol, and a helicopter service to the airport will be provided. The resort will be able to accommodate up to 2 million tourists per year and will provide about 5,000 permanent jobs.

According to the president, construction will comply with international environmental standards, and the complex will be able to operate for up to seven months a year.

During the event, Sadyr Japarov presented state acts for land plots for the construction of hotels and tourist facilities.

The head of state recalled that 49 land plots for the construction of a tourist town in Jyrgalan were put up for auction from July 15 to July 18. Owners have been determined for 14 of them. According to Sadyr Japarov, it is especially important that the winners are «Kyrgyzstanis who showed faith in the future of their country.»