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Second stage of auction for Ala-Too Resort assets announced

Ala-Too Resort has announced the launch of the second stage of its asset auction, Board Chairman Zharkynbek Maksutov said at a press conference.

According to him, the first stage of the auction took place in June 2025, when 14 out of 49 lots were sold. The remaining lots, including two-, three-, four-, and five-star hotel projects, will now be offered in the second round.

The auction is scheduled to take place on April 8–10.

The company is offering land plots for hotel construction.

Ala-Too Resort is an ambitious state project aimed at creating the largest ski tourism cluster in Central Asia. It includes three main zones — Zhyrgalan, Ak-Bulak, and Boz-Uchuk in Issyk-Kul region.

The total length of ski tracks is expected to reach about 250 kilometers. The resort is projected to accommodate up to 2 million tourists annually and create more than 4,600 jobs. In the first phase, in Zhyrgalan, 1,624 hectares have already been prepared for resort infrastructure, including ski tracks, cable cars, a substation, and utility networks.
link: https://24.kg/english/367061/
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