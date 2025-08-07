German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan

A cyclist from Germany will again dedicate his race to children suffering from cancer in Kyrgyzstan. Aizada Pertner, representative of Umai organization told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, this time there are two participants — Patrick Mayerle from Ravensburg (Germany) and Peter Breit from West Chester (USA).

They are participating in the Silk Road Mountain Race from August 15 to August 30, 2025.

It is planned to raise money for medications jointly with the charity organization Umai (Stuttgart, Germany) and Pomogat Legko Foundation. The purchase and distribution of the medicines is planned immediately after the end of the event.

«This is the second campaign with Patrick’s participation in the Silk Road Mountain Race. Last year we managed to raise about 1 million soms. The funds were fully transferred to Pomogat Legko Foundation to pay for medicines for children in the Kyrgyz Republic,» Umai representatives noted.

Meeting of Patrick Mayerle and Peter Breit with children and parents in Osh city is planned before the start of the cycling race.

The Silk Road Mountain Race will start in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan and end in Karakol city.