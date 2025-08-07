13:14
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.09
English

German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan

A cyclist from Germany will again dedicate his race to children suffering from cancer in Kyrgyzstan. Aizada Pertner, representative of Umai organization told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, this time there are two participants — Patrick Mayerle from Ravensburg (Germany) and Peter Breit from West Chester (USA).

They are participating in the Silk Road Mountain Race from August 15 to August 30, 2025.

It is planned to raise money for medications jointly with the charity organization Umai (Stuttgart, Germany) and Pomogat Legko Foundation. The purchase and distribution of the medicines is planned immediately after the end of the event.

«This is the second campaign with Patrick’s participation in the Silk Road Mountain Race. Last year we managed to raise about 1 million soms. The funds were fully transferred to Pomogat Legko Foundation to pay for medicines for children in the Kyrgyz Republic,» Umai representatives noted.

Meeting of Patrick Mayerle and Peter Breit with children and parents in Osh city is planned before the start of the cycling race.

The Silk Road Mountain Race will start in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan and end in Karakol city.
link: https://24.kg/english/338793/
views: 66
Print
Related
Children of former president hold charity event in Koi-Tash
Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route
Night Run — 2025 race takes place in Bishkek
Southern Highway to be closed in Bishkek on June 14 due to Night Run
Extreme Baatyr Race held in Bishkek for the first time
Roads to be closed in Bishkek on April 13 due to Jaz Demi spring race
Team of pediatric oncologists to travel to regions of Kyrgyzstan starting in May
Over 50 percent of cancer patients turn to healers, seek medical help late
Childhood cancer: Experience exchange with the Netherlands discussed in Bishkek
Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among women in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
7 August, Thursday
12:55
German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with...
12:42
Monument to Chaa Biy unveiled in Belovodskoye village
12:27
Emergencies Ministry rescuers help injured man in Ala-Archa Park
12:15
New Mass Media Law: Registration mandatory, censorship prohibited
11:58
Kok-Zhar residents block road during demolition: Five people detained