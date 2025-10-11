13:59
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health has approved five clinical guidelines and five operating procedure standards for pediatric oncology in Kyrgyzstan. The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare reported.

According to the center, pediatric oncologists at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, led by department head Sultan Stambekov, have taken a very important step forward.

«Now the entire country will be guided by these documents in their work. This was a very difficult and lengthy journey, full of discussions, adjustments, and sleepless nights. But thanks to a close-knit team and a shared belief in the goal, the oncologists succeeded. This is another step towards ensuring that children in the Kyrgyz Republic receive treatment according to the best international standards,» the medical center noted.

It was previously reported that childhood cancer detection rates have improved in Kyrgyzstan.
