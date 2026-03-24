Extreme motorsport festival to be held in Bishkek

An extreme motorsport festival, Xtreme Fest 2026, will take place on March 29 in Bishkek, organizers reported.

According to them, the event will be held in the area of the former Gansi air base.

«Xtreme Fest is one of the largest motorsport festivals in Kyrgyzstan, bringing together off-road, enduro, and spectacular races. The program includes jeep sprint (standard, sport, absolute), enduro, RC off-road races, off-road taxi rides, interactive activities and contests for spectators, a food court, and a music program. A total of 200 liters of AI 95 fuel will be raffled off among guests. A large number of participants and spectators is expected,» the statement says.