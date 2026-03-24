11:47
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.04
English

Extreme motorsport festival to be held in Bishkek

An extreme motorsport festival, Xtreme Fest 2026, will take place on March 29 in Bishkek, organizers reported.

According to them, the event will be held in the area of the former Gansi air base.

«Xtreme Fest is one of the largest motorsport festivals in Kyrgyzstan, bringing together off-road, enduro, and spectacular races. The program includes jeep sprint (standard, sport, absolute), enduro, RC off-road races, off-road taxi rides, interactive activities and contests for spectators, a food court, and a music program. A total of 200 liters of AI 95 fuel will be raffled off among guests. A large number of participants and spectators is expected,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/367191/
views: 150
Print
Related
Cholpon-Ata to host Jaratman Festival
Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli
Chon-Kemin to host Snow Leopard EcoFest — Kemin 2026 Festival
Sumolok Festival to be held at Burana Tower Complex
Team from Kyrgyzstan participates in one-day Poreč Classic race
Groove Republic: LDDLM Edition hip-hop festival to be held in Bishkek
Tulip Festival kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Business Run 2026 to be held in Bishkek
Sculpture competition and national games: Issyk-Kul hosts Snow Leopard Festival
Festive Santa Run held in Bishkek
Popular
Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030 China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
24 March, Tuesday
11:41
Actor Abdykalyk Akmatov awarded title of People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan Actor Abdykalyk Akmatov awarded title of People's Artis...
11:34
CPJ welcomes release of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy
11:25
Kyrgyzstan to establish state-owned company Kyrgyz Sputnik
11:15
President signs law ratifying extradition treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia
11:11
Arsenal Operation: 58 weapons seized in Alamedin district