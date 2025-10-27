12:55
Tree-planting campaign symbolizing victory over cancer held in Bishkek

An Alley of Life appeared in the capital’s Botaliev Park in support of women affected by cancer. Participants planted 100 trees: 60 catalpas and 40 maples. Almagul Ibraeva, deputy head of the public association Oncoworkshop ‘Together for Life’, told 24.kg news agency.

The event was attended by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Zhogorku Kenesh, leading oncologists from the National Oncology Center, as well as women who have overcome cancer and those undergoing treatment.

The event was organized by the public association Oncoworkshop ’Together for Life’ and was timed to coincide with World Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Almagul Ibraeva emphasized that this campaign is not just women’s contribution to greening and beautifying the capital, but also a living symbol for everyone affected by this disease.

«We organized this campaign as a message to the world: ’Life continues despite all odds.’ Like young trees that, overcoming all obstacles, reach for the sun, women who have survived cancer strive for a healthy and bright future,» she said.

Ibraeva added that the organization plans to make the tree-planting campaign an annual tradition and hopes for government support of the initiative.
