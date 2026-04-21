13:14
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.15
English

 Bishkek appeals to Belarus for cancer treatment quotas

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Marlen Mamataliev, held talks with Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. In addition to interparliamentary cooperation, the discussion focused on cancer treatment.

Marlen Mamataliev emphasized that developing cooperation in healthcare is particularly important for Kyrgyzstan. He noted that Belarus occupies a leading position in the CIS in providing medical care, including cancer treatment and organ transplantation.

«Considering the situation in Kyrgyzstan in the field of oncology and transplantation, we propose considering the possibility of allocating quotas for free treatment for citizens in serious condition,» the Speaker stated.

The parties also discussed the development of political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties. It was noted that, thanks to the political will of the two countries’ leadership, cooperation has reached a new level.

Marlen Mamataliev recalled the agreement between the Parliaments signed in 2023 and called for intensifying the work of relevant committees and parliamentary friendship groups, as well as expanding cooperation on international platforms.

He also noted the growth in trade between the countries, which by the end of 2025 had increased by 154.4 percent.

Igor Sergeyenko confirmed Belarus’s interest in deepening cooperation, including the creation of joint ventures and the simplification of visa procedures.

The talks took place as part of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly events.
link: https://24.kg/english/371243/
views: 136
Print
Related
Belarus plans to actively attract labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus identify ways to intensify military cooperation
Kyrgyzstan presented at book fair in Belarus
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to intensify bilateral dialogue in ICT sector
Up to 80 percent of oral cancer cases linked to nasvay use
Ombudsman's Institute concerned about rise in new childhood cancer cases
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus speak by phone
MFA of Kyrgyzstan initiates telephone conversation with Belarusian MFA
Alexander Lukashenko about Kurmanbek Bakiyev: We will not hand him over to you
Direct contacts with Kyrgyzstan for small business growth discussed in Minsk
Popular
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
21 April, Tuesday
12:49
Clear rules of operation to be set for foreign ambassadors in Kyrgyzstan Clear rules of operation to be set for foreign ambassad...
12:37
Talas partially closed for 4 months as 40 km of roads under construction
12:24
 Bishkek appeals to Belarus for cancer treatment quotas
12:15
Kyrgyzstan increases diplomatic employees’ liability on foreign trips
12:00
Fatal road accident in Kara-Suu leaves four village heads dead