 Bishkek appeals to Belarus for cancer treatment quotas

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Marlen Mamataliev, held talks with Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. In addition to interparliamentary cooperation, the discussion focused on cancer treatment.

Marlen Mamataliev emphasized that developing cooperation in healthcare is particularly important for Kyrgyzstan. He noted that Belarus occupies a leading position in the CIS in providing medical care, including cancer treatment and organ transplantation.

«Considering the situation in Kyrgyzstan in the field of oncology and transplantation, we propose considering the possibility of allocating quotas for free treatment for citizens in serious condition,» the Speaker stated.

The parties also discussed the development of political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties. It was noted that, thanks to the political will of the two countries’ leadership, cooperation has reached a new level.

Marlen Mamataliev recalled the agreement between the Parliaments signed in 2023 and called for intensifying the work of relevant committees and parliamentary friendship groups, as well as expanding cooperation on international platforms.

He also noted the growth in trade between the countries, which by the end of 2025 had increased by 154.4 percent.

Igor Sergeyenko confirmed Belarus’s interest in deepening cooperation, including the creation of joint ventures and the simplification of visa procedures.

The talks took place as part of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly events.