Business Run 2026 to be held in Bishkek

Business Run 2026, a large-scale corporate race bringing together entrepreneurs, company executives, and business teams from across the country, will take place on April 26 in Adinai Park. The event is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Business Run is positioned as a space for communication and networking in an informal setting. Participation of companies in this team race is not only a sport but also a manifestation of corporate spirit, where strategy, support, and working toward a common goal are essential.

Each company forms a team of five. Together, the participants will run the distance, demonstrating energy, teamwork, and wiliness to embrace new opportunities. The organizers note that the format reflects a modern approach to corporate culture, which values ​​a healthy lifestyle and teamwork.

Special prizes have been prepared for the winners; details have not yet been revealed, adding intrigue to the event. Representatives from various economic sectors are expected to participate, as well as support from partners and business associations.

The run will take place on April 26 in Adinai Park, and registration for corporate teams is already open. The organizers emphasize that Business Run 2026 is an opportunity to go beyond the office and demonstrate that a strong team can win not only in work but also on a competitive track.