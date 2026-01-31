Up to 80 percent of oral cancer cases linked to nasvay use

According to oncologists, up to 80 percent of cases of tongue, lip, oral cavity, and larynx cancer are directly linked to nasvay use. The Bishkek Health Promotion Center reported.

According to experts, the sale of nasvay in Kyrgyzstan is not prohibited by law. It is readily available, sold in compact packages, and does not have a strong odor like cigarettes, making it appear «harmless.» This is precisely what makes nasvay particularly dangerous—it attracts not only adults but also children and adolescents.

Moreover, nasvay production is unregulated, and it contains substances that pose a serious health risk.

The Bishkek Center for Health Promotion warns that nasvay use has a detrimental effect on the body:

the central nervous system —increased irritability, absent-mindedness, depression, memory impairment, frequent headaches;

—increased irritability, absent-mindedness, depression, memory impairment, frequent headaches; the cardiovascular system —narrowing of blood vessels, reduced oxygen and nutrient supply, heart rhythm disturbances;

—narrowing of blood vessels, reduced oxygen and nutrient supply, heart rhythm disturbances; gastrointestinal tract — intoxication, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, gastritis, ulcers;

— intoxication, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, gastritis, ulcers; reproductive system — decreased production and activity of sex hormones;

— decreased production and activity of sex hormones; oral cavity — unpleasant odor, burning and pain in the gums, tooth decay, ulcers and wounds.

Children and adolescents are at risk of delayed and impaired physical, intellectual, and psychological development.